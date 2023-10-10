The Bank of Japan is considering raising its inflation outlook for the current business year to next March, from 2.5% at present to near 3%, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The upward revision would reflect price hikes that have been broadening further than expected and rising crude oil prices, the sources said, with the yen's depreciation also boosting import prices.

The BOJ is scheduled to release a fresh economic and price outlook report at the end of a two-day policy meeting through Oct. 31.