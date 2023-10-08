South Korean airlines are expanding passenger flights to and from many Japanese provincial cities to take advantage of soaring demand for travel to Japan.

Korean Air will resume flights on routes connecting Incheon International Airport near Seoul with Niigata, Kagoshima and Okayama airports after a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its winter schedule taking effect from Oct. 29.

The number of South Korean tourists visiting Japan is surging thanks to the yen's recent weakness and improvement in relations between the two neighboring countries.