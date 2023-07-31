Japan’s industrial production rebounded in June, capping a quarterly gain that suggests a modest recovery continued in the second quarter.

Factory output rose 2% from the previous month, rebounding from the previous month and led by increases in cars and electronic devices, according to data released by the industry ministry on Monday. Economists had forecast a 2.4% advance. The gauge rose 1.3% in the second quarter from the first one.

The data points to an ongoing recovery in the world’s third largest economy helped by healing supply chains, despite slowdown signs abroad. The nation’s trade balance swung to its first surplus since July 2021 last month, with exports holding up while imports slid on the back of falling fuel prices.