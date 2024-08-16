This week we released a major upgrade of our mobile app.

The app was built on a new system that will ensure you receive the latest news stories as they emerge and develop.

As with the previous version, you can enable notifications for breaking news and featured stories.

You will be able to bookmark stories, but unfortunately, we are unable to transfer your archived bookmarks to the new system.

The new Android version is 14.0. If your apps are automatically upgraded, then you should already be using it.

For more information, see the Google Play store.

For support, email us at [email protected]