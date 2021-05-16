Japan midfielder Wataru Endo helped Stuttgart secure a 2-1 win away to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, netting his third goal of the season in the second half of the Bundesliga clash.

With the hosts having taken the lead before halftime, Endo equalized with a curling effort from outside the box in the 72nd minute at Monchengladbach’s Borussia-Park.

Sasa Kalajdzic struck the winner five minutes later for Stuttgart, who climbed to ninth in the standings with the victory.

Elsewhere in the German top flight, Makoto Hasebe and Daichi Kamada saw their hopes of a Champions League berth take a hit as fifth-place Eintracht Frankfurt lost 4-3 away to Schalke.

Kamada registered an assist in the 51st minute, setting up an Evan Ndicka goal that gave Frankfurt a 2-1 lead. But the hosts struck back a minute later with their first of three goals that delivered the win.

With the loss, Frankfurt missed the chance to leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into fourth place with one round remaining. Dortmund maintain a one-point advantage with a game in hand.

At the other end of the table, Arminia Bielefeld, featuring Japanese attackers Ritsu Doan and Masaya Okugawa, earned a vital point in their relegation battle following a 1-1 draw with visiting Hoffenheim.

The result lifted Arminia out of the bottom three, leapfrogging Werder Bremen, home of Japan striker Yuya Osako, who lost 2-0 away to Augsburg.