Sunday’s professional baseball game between the Saitama Seibu Lions and Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League was postponed on Saturday after four more Fighters players tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total within the team to 10.

Infielders Ronnie Rodriguez and Yuto Takahama, outfielder Yuma Imagawa and catcher Takuya Kori are in addition to three others who tested positive on Friday, while three members of the club’s first team staff, including coach Yuji Iiyama, have also tested positive.

Shortstop Takuya Nakashima, outfielder Haruki Nishikawa and catcher Yushi Shimizu were deactivated Friday after testing positive, while Imagawa was deactivated Saturday as a precaution while he was retested.

None of the infected players took part in Saturday’s game at Sapporo Dome, won 5-4 by the Fighters.