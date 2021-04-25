Shohei Ohtani belted his sixth home run of the season Saturday with a towering shot over center field, but it was a rare highlight for the Los Angeles Angels in a 16-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

Ohtani also made his first major league appearance as an outfielder in the blowout loss, with manager Joe Maddon inserting the designated hitter into left field after left fielder Anthony Bemboom took the mound in the eighth inning.

The Japanese two-way star went long off a 92 miles (148 kilometers) per hour sinker from lefty Kent Emanuel in the third inning of the American League clash at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The blast was one of two homers allowed by Emanuel (1-0) in an otherwise outstanding major league debut. The southpaw threw 8⅔ innings of relief after starter Jake Odorizzi left the game with an arm injury after just five pitches.

The Astros batters racked up 18 hits, chasing starter Griffin Canning (1-2) with one out in the third and continuing the onslaught against the bullpen.

The Angels dropped to 9-10 with the loss, dipping below .500 for the first time this season.