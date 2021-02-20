World No. 3 Naomi Osaka needed just two sets to defeat American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park to capture her fourth Grand Slam title.

Osaka, who beat seven-time champion Serena Williams to reach the final, came through with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against world No. 24 Brady, who was making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Osaka took a tight first set and broke twice in the second to secure the win in just 77 minutes.

Osaka beat Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final to earn her first Grand Slam title. The 23-year-old also won the U.S. Open in 2020, beating Brady in the semifinals, and the Australian Open in 2019.