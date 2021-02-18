Melbourne – Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final on Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title while also putting Serena Williams’ dream of a record-equaling 24th on hold once again.
The third-seeded Osaka swept past Williams 6-3, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans, who were allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.
Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year, will face either American Jennifer Brady or Czech Karolina Muchova in the final on Saturday.
