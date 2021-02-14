Ryoyu Kobayashi equaled the Japanese record for most men’s ski jumping World Cup wins on Saturday, his 17th career victory, and first for the season, drawing him level with veteran jumper Noriaki Kasai.

Kobayashi, the overall World Cup winner two seasons ago, sat fourth in Zakopane, Poland, after recording a 136.5-meter jump on his first attempt. His second leap of 134.5 meters gave him a total of 268.9 points, enough to secure his first win since December 2019.

Andrzej Stekala of Poland finished just behind on 268.6 points followed by Marius Lindvik of Norway in third on 267.8.

“I’m very happy with my win today. The conditions were good despite the snowfall because there was less wind than in recent competitions,” the 24-year-old Kobayashi told the International Ski Federation.

“When I was jumping everything was okay. I hope that it will go that well for me again tomorrow.”

Kasai, the 48-year-old who made his World Cup debut in 1988, has competed in eight Winter Olympics. He last appeared at a World Cup event in February 2020.