The Toronto Blue Jays released Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi on Friday, Major League Baseball announced, making him free to play in Japan if he chooses.
The 33-year-old Yamaguchi joined the Blue Jays a year ago on a two-year deal but never played in Toronto since it moved its home games to Buffalo, New York, during the coronavirus-hit 2020 season.
The first player ever posted by the tradition-bound Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League, Yamaguchi signed with Toronto for $3.175 million a year. He pitched 25⅔ innings in 17 relief appearances for the Blue Jays, going 2-4 with an 8.06 ERA.
The Jays designated Yamaguchi for assignment on Wednesday, and once he cleared waivers, had the option of either releasing him or assigning him to the minors.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.