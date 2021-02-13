Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the top pick in the NFL draft, showed off his passing skills for teams on Friday, ahead of shoulder surgery that should ensure he is fully healthy for preseason workouts in July.

The 21-year-old quarterback threw about 40 passes in the 45-minute session at Clemson, where he starred for the last three seasons and led the Tigers to the 2018 national title.

Among those watching was Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, whose team owns the first pick in April’s draft and is likely to make Lawrence the top overall choice.

Meyer asked for the special session ahead of next month’s planned pro day at the school to watch Lawrence throw before the surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

“A lot of new things to work on but a lot of it is the same stuff — footwork, comfortability in the pocket,” Lawrence said of the challenge that awaits him in the NFL.

“I think, mentally, obviously, the game is a little bit different at the NFL level.”

Lawrence said he is excited about the prospect of learning about defensive schemes in the NFL.

“Once I can physically, I’m just going to be grinding to get ready. I’m just excited for that challenge,” Lawrence said.

“I love learning. I’m excited to do that. Mentally I think that’s the biggest thing: learn a new system, piece it all together, defensive recognition, playbook, all that stuff.”