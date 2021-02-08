Naomi Osaka made a stunning start in the Australian Open on Monday by demolishing triple quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 to reach the second round.

Russian veteran Pavlyuchenkova was seen as a potential banana skin for Osaka but was reduced to a speed bump as the Japanese third seed steamrolled her in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka pulled out of the semifinal of the Gippsland Trophy with a shoulder niggle but betrayed no sign of injury to the smattering of spectators in the center court terraces.

Osaka next faces the winner of Caroline Garcia and Polona Hercog for a place in the third round.