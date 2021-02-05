Keisuke Honda will join Portuguese first-division side Portimonense until the end of the season after parting ways with Brazilian club Botafogo, the former Japan midfielder said Thursday.

The 34-year-old Honda, who also had spells with AC Milan, CSKA Moscow, Dutch sides Vitesse Arnhem and VVV-Venlo, Mexico’s Pachuca and Australia’s Melbourne Victory, revealed his next destination on his audio streaming platform NowVoice.

“I wanted to come back to Europe. I saw it as a good move and accepted the offer,” said Honda, who will be playing in his seventh country outside of Japan.

The 2011 Asian Cup winner joins compatriots Koki Anzai and Kosuke Nakamura at the club and will see Honda return to Europe after an unsuccessful 11-month stint in Brazil with Botafogo.