The organizers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics unveiled a set of rules governing how athletes move about and interact in order to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pathogen, assuming that the games will go ahead this summer as planned.

Olympians should be tested before and after they arrive in Japan and then at least every four days, with many of their movements in the country limited to a pre-determined plan, according to the first version of the “Playbook” unveiled on Wednesday. The document was prepared by the Tokyo Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

The protocols outlined in the playbook are aimed at holding a successful games even as countries across the globe struggle to bring the pandemic under control. Japan implemented stricter measures last month seeking to reduce infections and pave the way for the Olympics, which were postponed last year. While questions linger over whether the games can be held at all, the playbook is an important step in clarifying the conditions under which they can take place.

“Tokyo is the best prepared city we have ever seen,” Christophe Dubi, IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, said on video conference.

The organizers aren’t going to require athletes and teams to be vaccinated. Instead it said that they will work with each national Olympic committee to “encourage and assist their athletes, officials and stakeholders to get vaccinated in their home countries, in line with national immunization guidelines, before they go to Japan.”

That also means that the participants will have to comply with the rules in the playbook, whether they have been vaccinated or not, they added.

Athletes were told not to join any spectators, and not to use public transport. They will also have to download a smartphone app for contract tracing. They will not have to quarantine when they arrive in the country.

The playbook, which was drafted for the competitors and national teams, made no specific mention of how spectators would be handled. Decisions on that will be made within the next few weeks, Dubi said.

The Tokyo 2020 Committee has already indicated that it will need to decide on a limit on spectators and restrictions on entering the country from overseas by this spring, due to the ticketing process.

The playbook will also be updated as necessary, as the pandemic situation changes ahead of the games, which are set to kick off on July 23, a year after they were originally due to start.

The next version of the playbook will be released in April, when test events are carried out, Games Delivery Officer Hidemasa Nakamura of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said at the conference. More details on protocols for people working in close proximity to athletes will be forthcoming, Nakamura said.

