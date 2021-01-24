Yuto Totsuka won the men’s halfpipe with an outstanding final run Saturday to lead a Japanese charge on the podium at the Laax Open Snowboard World Cup competition in Switzerland.

The 19-year-old registered 95.25 to finish 1.50 points ahead of last year’s champion, Australian Scotty James. Japan’s Ruka Hirano scored 88.25 for third.

The win was the fifth overall on the FIS Snowboard World Cup circuit for 2018 Pyeongchang Olympian Totsuka, who finished runner-up to James at last year’s event.

Making her return to competition after a nearly two-year absence, reigning Olympic champion Chloe Kim of the United States scored 89.75 to win the women’s event ahead of three Japanese riders.

Sixteen-year-old Mitsuki Ono was second with 76.50, while Sena Tomita scored 75.75 for third. Haruna Matsumoto was fourth on 54.00.