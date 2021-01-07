Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.

Ikee had registered to swim the 100-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Swimming Association New Year meet this Sunday, but will not compete in light of rising coronavirus infections in Tokyo and the surrounding areas.

The 20-year-old skipped the national championships in December to focus on getting stronger, and had circled the New Year meet as her first competition since last October’s intercollegiate championships.

Ikee still plans to swim the 100 freestyle at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup in Tokyo on Jan. 23.