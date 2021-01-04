Aaron Rodgers threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns Sunday to give the Green Bay Packers a 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears and home-field advantage in the playoffs

Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes with second-quarter touchdown tosses of 3 yards to Robert Tonyan, 13 yards to Dominique Dafney and 72 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and also a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams in the fourth quarter as the team finished the regular season 13-3.

"It was a good win for us. We had a lot to play for," Rodgers said. "Very happy with our guys. Excited about the postseason. Excited to be the No. 1 seed."

Right now, the two paths to next month's Super Bowl in Tampa will run through frigid Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Kansas City, Missouri, home to the Chiefs, who earned the top seed in the AFC.

"We can't think about that yet," Rodgers said. "We're going to enjoy this week off, see who we play and wait for a cold and possibly snowy game."

The NFL's regular season came to a dramatic conclusion as the Cleveland Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002 by edging Pittsburgh 24-22 to snap the league's longest active playoff drought.

Half of the NFL's 14 playoff berths were decided Sunday, with Cleveland joined by the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Football Team in securing spots on the final day.

The playoffs begin Saturday.

Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry each ran for a touchdown and Baker Mayfield threw for another.

"We wanted this," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I could see that determination. It's not over. We've got work left to do. I like how this team responds when their back is up against the wall."

Lamar Jackson threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns and ran 11 times for 97 yards to spark Baltimore to a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons while J.K. Dobbins ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans secured a playoff spot when the Miami Dolphins lost 56-26 at Buffalo and took the AFC South division crown by beating host Houston 41-38 when Sam Sloman's 37-yard field goal struck the right upright and bounced through.

NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry of the Titans became the eighth player to run for 2,000 yards in a season, rushing 34 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns to finish with 2,027. Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the victory.

The season finished on time despite multiple game having to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The Saints, who lost their entire set of running backs for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 safety measures, blasted Carolina 33-7 to grab the No. 2 seed in the NFC ahead of Seattle, which edged San Francisco 26-23.

"One of those crazy seasons," Saints star Drew Brees said. "It was a great way to cap off the regular season with a win without our running backs. We had to step up and play different roles.

"We'll see how it shakes out," he said. "Just happy with the position we're in."