The Cleveland Browns snapped the longest active playoff drought in the NFL with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The team secured a postseason berth for the first time since 2002.

Years of agony — including 12 straight losing seasons — melted away for beleaguered Browns fans as running back Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards, including a 47-yard TD run in the first quarter, and Baker Mayfield threw for 196 yards and a TD.

“It’s not over,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. “We’ve got work left to do. I like this football team, I like how this football team works, I like how this football team responds when their backs up against the wall.”

Mayfield said it was particularly satisfying to see the joy among the team’s equipment and support staff, who have been with Cleveland for far longer than he has, after finishing off an 11-5 season.

“The people that are around us that work more hours than we do, and they make our lives easier in a year of ups and downs, it means so much to them — and that’s truly what it’s all about,” said Mayfield.