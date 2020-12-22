Former big-leaguer Daisuke Matsuzaka has signed a new one-year deal with the Saitama Seibu Lions, the Pacific League club said Monday.

The 40-year-old right-hander rejoined the Lions last December after 14 years away, but he did not pitch for their first team this season after undergoing cervical spine surgery in July and spending much of the time rehabilitating.

“I’m thankful they offered me a new contract,” Matsuzaka said. “I’ll aim to win at (Seibu home stadium) MetLife Dome next year and pay back the club and fans.”

Matsuzaka spent eight years at Seibu from 1999 before leaving for the major leagues, posting a combined 56-43 win-loss record throwing for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets over his eight-year stay in the United States.

Matsuzaka has played for the SoftBank Hawks and the Chunichi Dragons since his return to Japan in 2015, going 6-4 for the latter in 2018, before rejoining his first club Seibu ahead of the past season.