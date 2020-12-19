Sara Takanashi finished third in the ski jumping World Cup opener in Austria on Friday, as the four-time overall women’s champion claimed the 101st podium of her career.

The 24-year-old put together jumps of 88 and 89.5 meters for a combined total of 240.1 points in Ramsau, 13.5 points behind Austria’s Marita Kramer, who recorded leaps of 94 and 96 meters to win her second World Cup event.

Nika Kriznar of Slovenia placed second with 245.1 points and Yuki Ito was fifth with 232.0 at an event that was delayed by around two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was able to make a decent start to the season,” said Takanashi, who had only three podium finishes last winter as she settled for fourth overall.

The competitors were forced to contend with difficult conditions, with a relentless tailwind causing even the most well-credentialed jumpers, including Norway’s three-time overall defending champion Maren Lundby, problems. Lundby finished in seventh after flying just 81.5 meters in her first attempt.

“I feel the result came along as I managed to concentrate on what I had to do,” said Takanashi. “It was an event I could gain confidence from.”