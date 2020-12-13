Key Olympic representatives expressed support for the staging of the Tokyo Games next summer despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as they met virtually for the Olympic Summit convened and chaired by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Saturday.

Four IOC vice presidents, the heads of seven international federations, three National Olympic Committee heads, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka and IOC Athletes' Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry were among those involved.

"The summit expressed its full commitment to and confidence in the successful organization of safe and secure Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," an IOC statement read.

"The summit conveyed its appreciation and gratitude to the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee for their excellent work, noting in particular the extremely diligent work on the COVID-19 countermeasures, and also the approval of the revised budget due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

It was agreed that vaccines will be added to the "toolbox" of COVID-19 countermeasures developed to ensure a safe and secure games.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, global anti-doping fight, the future of the political protest-banning Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, esports and gaming, and Olympic Agenda 2020 were also among topics discussed.