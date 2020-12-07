J. League side FC Tokyo was booted out of the AFC Champions League after a 1-0 loss to China’s Beijing FC on Sunday at Qatar’s Education City Stadium.

After a first half highlighted by missed shots from both sides, the Chinese Super League team opened the scoring as Brazilian-born Chinese striker Alan lashed in a cross from midfielder Renato Augusto after the pair had combined on a string of near misses.

Without injured Diego Oliveira, FC Tokyo’s attack lacked cohesion, although his Brazilian compatriot Leandro repeatedly came close to scoring.

The J. League side looked sluggish after the break, and time after time gifted the ball to Augusto, who would then charge down the right before crossing to Alan near the box.

The loss dashed FC Tokyo’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.