Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who has not raced since fracturing his arm at the start of the 2020 season, underwent another operation on his right arm on Thursday.

“Marc Marquez has undergone a new operation on his right arm as a result of the slow healing of the humerus bone,” his Honda team said.

The operation was conducted in a hospital in Madrid, took eight hours and involved “the removal of the previous plate and the placement of a new plate” and a bone graft.

The 27-year-old Catalan rider had already undergone surgery on three other occasions since his crash, which occurred four laps from the end of the season-opening race in Jerez in July

Honda did not say how long Marquez will be sidelined but Spanish sports newspaper Marca said the rider will not be able to return to competition until next May.

The 2021 season is provisionally scheduled to start in Qatar in late March.