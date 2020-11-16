Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring for a fight in Tokyo in February 2021, organizers said Monday, though who he will fight and under what rules was left unclear.

The retired former champion had already dropped hints about the fight, which follows a widely ridiculed 2018 “exhibition” against a Japanese mixed martial arts fighter, but organizers offered more details on Monday.

It will be part of an event dubbed “Mega 2021,” that will be hosted at Tokyo Dome on Feb. 28 the production committee said in a press release.

They said it would feature “champion-class” fighters, including Mayweather, but gave no further details.

Last week, the 43-year-old shared a video on Instagram teasing the fight.

“Tokyo, Japan, I’m coming back, in 2021,” he said in the clip.

“I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021, but me, myself, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome… Japan, I’m on my way.”

Mayweather retired three years ago, and although he had previously announced he was “coming out of retirement in 2020,” he hasn’t been seen in action this year.

A legend in the boxing world with an perfect 50-0 record, Mayweather is no stranger to Japan, where he fought an exhibition match against MMA star Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018 — the last time he was coaxed out of retirement for a big payday.

Mayweather floored Nasukawa, who less than half his age, three times in the first round before the Japanese fighter’s trainer rushed in to stop the fight.

Mayweather hinted online that he earned $9 million for the two-minute bout.

In 2017, Mayweather knocked out MMA fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round of a super-hyped boxing match.

In 2015, he defeated Philippine boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao in their “Fight of the Century” — which largely failed to live up to the hype.

Mayweather is believed to have earned an estimated $300 million from the points victory over Pacquiao, which remains the most lucrative fight in history and generated more than $600 million in revenue.

