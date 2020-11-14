Beijing will no longer host the figure skating Grand Prix Final scheduled for December or the speed skating world championships in February due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union said Friday.

The ISU conceded the events, intended as tests for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, could be called off altogether, saying it would be “a challenge” to stage them in alternative locations during the current season.

It has confirmed that a World Cup event for short track speed skating in December, also scheduled for the Chinese capital, has been canceled entirely.

The ISU said it will develop modified tests for the games with the local organizers, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)