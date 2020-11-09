Resurgent komusubi Terunofuji handed ozeki Asanoyama his first defeat on Monday, the second day of the November Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The Mongolian former ozeki quickly seized a left overarm belt hold, kept Asanoyama from doing the same and timed his throw perfectly to swivel the ozeki down in a masterful display.

Terunofuji (2-0) is marking his return to the sanyaku ranks, the three below yokozuna, for the first time in 17 tournaments. The 28-year-old plummeted to near the very bottom of the sport’s hierarchy due to serious knee injuries. In July, he won his second career championship in his return to the elite makuuchi division.

New ozeki Shodai (2-0) let No. 1 maegashira Kiribayama (0-2) make a low initial drive but was undeterred, using his big frame to smother any further moves from the Mongolian before forcing him over the straw bales.

Ozeki Takakeisho (2-0) did not give Wakatakakage (0-2) any chance in their first bout. The difference in power was visible with each charge from the ozeki leaving the No. 1 rank-and-filer moving back toward the edge, before he was eventually thrust out in a one-sided encounter.

Takanosho won his first bout as a sekiwake, stemming the initial charge from Onosho (0-2) before swiftly forcing out the No. 2 maegashira.

Fellow sekiwake Mitakeumi suffered his first defeat, however, after failing to navigate his way around incessant shoves from No. 2 Daieisho (2-0). Mitakeumi looked to capitalize on a weak pull-down attempt by the maegashira, but was upended by a timely thrust down at the edge.

Komusubi Takayasu secured his first win in his return as a sanyaku wrestler. His low initial charge was enough to leave No. 3 Kagayaki (0-2) off balance before the former ozeki comfortably pushed him out.

Tobizaru, who made a blistering start to his makuuchi career in September by staying in the title race until the final day, remained winless in November. The 28-year-old, whose ring name means “flying monkey,” crash landed against former schoolmate Hokutofuji (2-0).

The two No. 4 maegashira, both graduates of Saitama Sakae High School, met for the first time in the top division and Hokutofuji dominated throughout with his charges to win on a thrust down.