Josh Allen set aside his grief over the death of his grandmother to enjoy one of the most productive games of his three-year career.

Though Allen made no mention of his loss immediately following a 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott revealed Allen’s grandmother had died a day earlier while praising his quarterback’s resolve.

“Josh was emotional,” McDermott said.

“He said he wanted to play and you know, he just felt like was going to have to compartmentalize for the better part of 24 hours to get through the game, and that’s what he did,” McDermott added. “It was a big, big win, and a great, great thing for him to play like he played. Just a mentally tough man.”

Allen got the Bills’ offense off to such a productive start, not even Russell Wilson and the high-scoring Seahawks could keep pace. Starting with a three-play, 45-yard scoring drive, Allen threw touchdown passes on three of Buffalo’s first four possessions. He later added a rushing TD.

He finished 31 of 38 and equaled his career best with 415 yards passing. The AFC East-leading Bills are 7-2 through nine games for the first time since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.

Allen deflected any praise, noting the defense forced Wilson to turn over the ball four times, and special teams contributions.

“As a whole team, we took care of business today,” Allen said. “Sitting here, 7-2, we’re excited with what we can do and how we can play.”

Allen’s 24 completions and 282 yards passing in the first half alone were both the most by a Bills player since at least 1991.

The Seahawks (6-2) blew an opportunity to match their best record through eight games. They were 7-1 in 2013.

Working with an early 17-0 advantage, the Bills’ defense went into attack mode and rattled Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

“What I will tell you is I don’t recognize that game. We haven’t seen us look like that, and it’s a game that I don’t have any place in my brain for it,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who confirmed after the game that he has signed a multiyear contract extension. “We just don’t turn the ball over like that, but we did today and they capitalized on all of it and just made us pay.”

Wilson finished 28 of 41 for 390 yards with two touchdowns, but has seven turnovers in the past three games. He threw a season-worst three interceptions in a 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona two weeks ago.

The turnovers weren’t the only problem. Seattle became the NFL’s sixth team to score 25 or more points in each of its first eight games, but the defense surrendered 420 yards — the fifth time this season an opponent has topped 400 yards.

The 44 points allowed were the most in Carroll’s 11 seasons in Seattle and the most for the franchise since a 48-10 loss at Green Bay on Dec. 27, 2009. It was just the eighth time since Week 9 of the 2011 season the Carroll-led Seahawks have lost by 10 points or more.

“We just got to be cleaner,” Wilson said. “We scored 34 points. We’re a pretty good offense. But I think that we can be better.”

Though Buffalo never trailed, the game was decided in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Bills scored touchdowns over a span of 2:49 to open a 41-20 lead. Zack Moss scored on a 1-yard run, one play after Allen converted a third-and-16 by hitting John Brown on a 33-yard catch-and-run.

Facing third and 25 on Seattle’s next possession, Wilson threw his second interception. Tre’Davious White broke off covering tight end Jacob Hollister to jump in front of a pass intended for DK Metcalf. White returned it to the Seattle 3, and Allen scored on a sweep on the next play.

Wilson provided the Seahawks a breath of life with a 55-yard touchdown pass to David Moore. But on Seattle’s next possession, linebacker A.J. Klein burst around the left side of the line untouched and blindsided Wilson to force the fumble, which he recovered at Seattle’s 19 with 6:30 remaining.

Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

In Tampa, Florida, Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady, and the battle for supremacy of the NFC South, was a one-sided affair.

Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead from Brady and lifting New Orleans into first place with rout of Brady and the Buccaneers.

The three-time defending division champions won their fifth straight game, intercepting Brady three times and completing a season sweep of Tampa (6-3), which also suffered a double-digit loss at New Orleans in Week 1.

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31

In Glendale, Arizona, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals.

The 22-year-old Tagovailoa was on the winning end of an action-packed duel with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who finished with 283 yards and three touchdowns. Murray also had 106 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31

In Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Chiefs held on to beat Carolina when Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.

The Chiefs (8-1) were left clinging to the lead when Christian McCaffrey, just back from his ankle injury, scored from a yard out with 1:26 to go. The Panthers’ onside kick was recovered by Kansas City, but they used their three timeouts to get the ball back, and Teddy Bridgewater’s 23-yard pass to Curtis Samuel with 9 seconds remaining gave them hope.

Carolina (3-6) tried to get a bit closer with a pass to McCaffrey, but the incompletion brought on Slye, who had plenty of leg with the wind behind him. His kick dropped just outside the uprights, though, allowing the Chiefs to escape.

Raiders 31, Chargers 26

In Inglewood, California, Justin Herbert’s pass to Donald Parham Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of the game was overturned after a replay review, and Las Vegas held on to beat the Chargers.

Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes for Las Vegas (5-3), which improved to 4-1 on the road. Herbert was 26 of 42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-6), all of whose losses have come by seven points or less.

Steelers 24, Cowboys 19

In Arlington, Texas, Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh past the Cowboys.

The Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Dallas, which was the biggest underdog it’s been at home in at least 31 years.

Garrett Gilbert was the fourth different starting quarterback in five games for Dallas (2-7), throwing a touchdown pass in his first career start and bringing some life to the offense for a team that lost its fourth straight game without Dak Prescott.

Ravens 24, Colts 10

In Indianapolis, Lamar Jackson turned up the tempo in the second half, and Baltimore broke the NFL record for consecutive 20-point games in its win over the Colts.

After Gus Edwards’ 1-yard plunge gave the Ravens the lead midway through the third quarter, Jackson sealed the win with a 9-yard TD run.

Titans 24, Bears 17

Vikings 34, Lions 20

Falcons 34, Broncos 27

Giants 23, Washington 20

Texans 27, Jaguars 25