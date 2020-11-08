Midfielder Keita Endo scored in his Bundesliga debut with Union Berlin on Saturday before coming off the pitch with an injury in the first half of a 5-0 blowout of Arminia Bielefeld.

The 22-year-old Endo, currently on a one-year loan from the J. League's Yokohama F. Marinos, put the home side ahead from short range just three minutes into the match before his maiden start was cut short in the 20th.

Goals from Robert Andrich, Sheraldo Becker, Max Kruse and Cedric Teuchert completed Berlin's rout over newly-promoted Bielefeld.

In the Belgian top flight, Sint-Truiden's Yuma Suzuki scored his fourth goal of the season in a 2-1 home loss to Genk.

Japan midfielder Junya Ito returned to Genk after testing positive for the coronavirus and set up the visitor's opener from Theo Bongonda.