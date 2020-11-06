Yokohama FC forward Koki Saito will move to Belgian second-division side Lommel at the end of the season, club sources said Thursday.

The 19-year-old Saito is a member of Japan’s U-19 national team and was called up to play in the U-20 World Cup last year. He has three goals in 24 J1 matches for Yokohama FC so far this season.

A versatile attacker with impressive dribbling skills and tactical awareness, Saito made his professional debut with Yokohama FC in the J. League second-division in July 2018, a month before turning 17.

Used both as a winger and second striker by manager Takahiro Shimotaira, Saito scored six goals in 29 J2 games with Yokohama FC in 2019 ahead of this year’s return to the top flight.

Lommel was bought in May by City Football Group, which owns Premier League powerhouse Manchester City and holds a stake in J. League champion Yokohama F Marinos.