Super Bowl tickets might be harder to get than ever.

The NFL currently plans to limit attendance to 20% for Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 65,618 fans, expandable to 75,000 for special events, meaning an estimated crowd of 13,000 to 15,000 could be allowed to attend the game.

Later Wednesday, the NFL issued a statement denying that a capacity limit is set for the Super Bowl.

“The safety of the public, attendees, players and personnel continues to be our foremost priority,” the statement read. “We are working on a host of Super Bowl plans, including gameday, in conjunction with the host committee and the appropriate local and county public health and government officials.”

“There is no set capacity figure at this time as we continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic with more than three months to go before the Super Bowl on February 7. There have been 19 teams that have already or have been authorized by public authorities to host regular season games. The average has been around 20 percent with fans seated in pods and everyone wearing face coverings. Among the scenarios we are exploring is a capacity of around that figure but we anticipate it could grow as we get closer to the game.”

Other restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic include spectators being required to wear masks and sit in “pods six feet apart,” per ESPN.

The date of the game will not change if the NFL adds a Week 18 to the regular season, according to the report. The week off currently scheduled between the conference championships and the Super Bowl would be eliminated instead.