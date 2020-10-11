In what likely will be seen as a trial event ahead of next year's Olympics, the Japan Gymnastics Association announced Saturday it will host an international gymnastics meet in Tokyo on Nov. 8.

The new coronavirus pandemic, which forced the one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, has also led to travel restrictions and quarantine periods that have made it difficult for Japan to host international sports events.

The meet at Yoyogi National Gymnasium is sanctioned by the International Gymnastics Federation, and will pit Japan against powerhouses Russia, China and the United States.

Immigration measures now being ironed out to allow for safe travel ahead of the Olympics will apparently be put in place for the tournament. Athletes and officials entering Japan will likely be required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests prior to departing for Japan. And upon arrival, their movement will be subject to certain restrictions.

Although international competitions have resumed abroad during the pandemic, Japan's emergency travel restrictions have hampered local organizers from staging events.

Last month, the International Judo Federation decided to give up on holding its Tokyo Grand Slam in December, while on Friday, next year's Tokyo Marathon was pushed back from March 2021 to October.