World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said on Thursday he believes athletes should have the right to make gestures of political protest during the Olympic Games, contrary to official International Olympic Committee policy.

Coe, a vocal supporter of athletes’ right to protest, made his comments during a tour of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, which was built for the 2020 Games that are now scheduled to be held in 2021.

Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement, calls for a change to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans any form political protest during the games, have increased this year.

“I have been very clear; if an athlete wishes to take a knee on a podium, then I am supportive of that,” said Coe. “Athletes are a part of the world and they want to reflect the world they live in. For me, that is perfectly acceptable.”

Earlier this year, the IOC said it was opening dialogue with athletes on the issue.

Thursday marked the first time Coe has visited the stadium, which is scheduled to host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as athletics events, since it was completed last December.

In March, the IOC and the Japanese government decided to postpone the Tokyo Games until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coe, who is meeting Tokyo 2020 and local government officials later on Thursday, said his team was confident the games can be held safely next year.

World Athletics has also sent a team to Sapporo, which will host the marathon and race walking events, to aid organizers in developing COVID-19 precautions.

“This isn’t about coming for any assurances,” Coe stressed. “It is to restate our commitment to working very closely with the organizing committee here to share our learnings … we are in complete collaboration.”

“There may have to be some adaptations, there may have to be some differences, but I am absolutely convinced that even under those circumstances it will still be a fantastic games.”