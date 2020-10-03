Real Zaragoza has reached a mutual agreement with Shinji Kagawa to terminate the remainder of the Japanese midfielder’s contract the club announced Friday.

Kagawa had signed a two-year contract with the Spanish second-division side last summer, after spending 6½ years across two spells with Borussia Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga championships, and also playing briefly for the Premier League’s Manchester United. The 31-year-old ended the regular season with four goals and one assist in 31 appearances.

“Real Zaragoza has ended the contractual relationship it had with footballer Shinji Kagawa,” Zaragoza said in its press release.

“The club wishes to express thanks for the professionalism shown by the player during the time that he has worn the Zaragoza shirt, while wishing him future professional success.”