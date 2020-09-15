Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto is set for a season-long loan move to Spanish side Eibar, where he will join his Japanese compatriot Takashi Inui, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Muto, who joined Newcastle from Mainz in Germany ahead of the 2018-2019 season under then-manager Rafael Benitez, scored his sole league goal away to Manchester United during the campaign, making 17 appearances.

The 28-year-old had become a peripheral figure since the appointment of Steve Bruce as manager last summer, making just eight league appearances without scoring.

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League and Eibar 14th in La Liga last season.