Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo has signed a one-season deal with French heavyweight Olympique Marseille, the French Ligue 1 side said Monday.

Nagatomo, who turns 34 on Sept. 12, moves on a free transfer from Galatasaray after his contract expired in June. He spent 2 1/2 years with the Turkish side, scoring three goals in 65 appearances.

“I’m very happy to be able to join such a wonderful club,” Nagatomo tweeted, adding he is excited to join fellow Japanese Hiroki Sakai, who plays for the team.

“There’s tough competition ahead but I’ll work hard so I can say I made the right decision…I’ll fight with the samurai spirit.”

Marseille finished second last season behind Paris Saint-Germain and will play in the Champions League this season.

In 2018, Nagatomo made his way to Turkey to join Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray, winning two league titles during his stay.

He previously played for FC Tokyo in Japan and Italian clubs Cesena and Inter Milan.

The Ehime Prefecture native has 122 caps for Japan’s senior national team, has played in the last three World Cups and was a member of the 2011 Asian Cup winning squad.