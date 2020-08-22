The Olympic flame for the postponed Tokyo Games will go on display to the public from Sept. 1 near the new National Stadium, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 20, four days before the games were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and will go on show at the Japan Olympic Museum near the games’ main stadium in central Tokyo.

Tokyo Games organizers are expected to make the announcement as early as next week.

The sources said the flame will be kept inside a lantern and those who wish to see it will have to book in advance as the museum will restrict the number of entrants to 60 people per 30 minutes for coronavirus infection prevention purposes.

The organizers also plan on displaying the flame in other regions in the run-up to the torch relay, which is set to begin March 25, 2021, from the J-Village soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture.