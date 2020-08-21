Yusei Kikuchi, who was scratched from his last start due to neck spasms, lasted just 4 2/3 innings as the Seattle Mariners fell 6-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Kikuchi (0-2) started opposite Clayton Kershaw (3-1) and gave up five runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in taking the loss at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. He retired the side in order in the first two innings, but fell apart in the third.

“The third inning sums up everything,” Kikuchi reflected.

Four hits and a walk plated four runs for the Dodgers in the third, including a ground-rule double by Matt Beaty and RBI singles from A.J. Pollock and Cody Bellinger.

“If I didn’t give up as many runs then (it might have turned out differently). My pitches are effective but what’s important is how many batters I can retire in 100 pitches,” he said.

According to MLB.com, the Japanese left-hander was taking medication for his neck issue, but he said he is “100 percent” now and that he was not bothered by his neck at all during the game.

Elsewhere, at Sahlen Field, the Toronto Blue Jays’ temporary home base for the shortened 2020 season, Shun Yamaguchi pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a double-header.

The Blue Jays, who came back from down 2-0 to win 3-2 on a walk-off in the first game, rallied from a seven run deficit to beat the Phillies 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader.

At Busch Stadium, Shogo Akiyama went 1-for-4 for the visiting Cincinnati Reds, who lost 5-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals. Raisel Iglesias blew his first save of the season and Kolten Wong hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth.