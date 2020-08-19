  • KYODO

Consadole Sapporo officially announced Tuesday the full transfer of Japan forward Musashi Suzuki to Beerschot in Belgium’s top flight.

Musashi Suzuki has scored 36 goals in 163 J. League first-division games. | KYODO
The 26-year-old, who can play as a center forward or second striker, has scored 36 goals in 163 J. League first-division games, including a career-best 13 for Sapporo last season.

“I have a strong desire to test myself overseas. My aim is to take my career to the next stage,” Suzuki said in a statement released by Consadole. “I think there is a tough road ahead, but I’ll do my best to make my performances noticed back in Japan.”

Born in Jamaica to a Jamaican father and Japanese mother, Suzuki began his professional career in 2012 when he joined second-division Albirex Niigata, then in the top flight, out of high school.

His J. League career has also included stints with Mito Hollyhock, Matsumoto Yamaga and V-Varen Nagasaki.

Antwerp-based Beerschot were promoted to Belgium’s top flight, the First Division A, this season.

