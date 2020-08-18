Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic’s record-setting debut — especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game.

Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Doncic finished with 42 points, the most ever by a player in his first postseason game, and added nine assists and seven rebounds. He had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night.

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said.

But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when Porzingis was ejected for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter and Doncic couldn’t bring the Mavs all the way back.

“KP had my back. He did it for me. He did it for his teammate. He had my back,” Doncic said. “Not just me, but the whole team appreciates that. I don’t think it was fair to take him out of the game, especially in the playoffs.”

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday.

Paul George added 27 points and Marcus Morris had 19 for the Clippers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points and Porzingis finished with 14, along with Seth Curry.

The Clippers knocked around Doncic, the 21-year-old superstar who led the NBA in triple-doubles, whenever they could. But he never stopped coming back at them, but late 3-pointers by Patrick Beverley and Morris finally turned Dallas back.

The turning point came much earlier.

Dallas led 71-66 with 9:10 left in third when Doncic was called for palming the ball. Morris was eager to grab the ball and ended up grabbing Doncic, who sought to push his way free. Porzingis came over and he and attempted to brush away Morris, who responded with a push. Referees gave both players technical fouls.

Porzingis had picked up his first technical foul in the first half for his reaction to a foul called when he believed he’d blocked a shot.

“I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like that. That’s why I reacted.” Porzingis said. “That’s a smart, smart thing to do from their part. I’ve just got to be smarter and control my emotions, especially on the first one.”

Morris didn’t think either player deserved a technical.

“Playoffs man, nobody should get thrown out in the playoffs,” he said. “I know that really hurt their team so, not my fault though.”

The Clippers swarmed Doncic from the outset, forcing him into three turnovers in the first two minutes while racing to a 10-0 lead.

It quickly grew to 18-2 3½ minutes into the game and things looked really bleak for the Mavs when Doncic slipped to the court on a drive and appeared to hurt his lower leg. He went to the back after coming out of the game soon after but Dallas played well while he was out and eventually came all the way back to lead 38-34 after one.

The Mavericks then reeled off a 12-0 run in the second to push the lead to 50-36 that the Clippers trimmed to 69-66 at the break.

Nuggets 135, Jazz 125

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets overcame 57 points from Donovan Mitchell to beat the Utah Jazz 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series near Orlando on Monday.

Mitchell set a franchise postseason scoring record — and scored the third-most points in NBA playoff history — but had just six points in the overtime when Denver outscored Utah 20-10.

Jerami Grant had 19 points, Monte Morris added 14, Michael Porter Jr. scored 13 and Torrey Craig had 11 before fouling out for Denver. For the Jazz, Joe Ingles scored 19, Jordan Clarkson chipped in 18 off the bench and Rudy Gobert had 17 for the Jazz. Utah played without guard Mike Conley, who left the bubble for the birth of his son.

Raptors 134, Nets 110

Fred VanVleet scored a career playoff-best 30 points and added 11 assists as Toronto set a franchise record for points in a playoff game to top Brooklyn in the opener of their best-of-seven first-round series.

The Raptors dominated early and led by as many as 33 points in the second quarter only to have the lead shrink to nine points entering the fourth quarter. Toronto regained control early in the fourth quarter and increased the lead to 18 points at 114-96 with 7:09 to play on a dunk and a free throw by OG Anunoby.

Serge Ibaka had 22 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Raptors, and Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot matched his career best with 26 points for the Nets.

Celtics 109, 76ers 101

Jayson Tatum scored a playoff-career-high 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 29, and Boston beat Philadelphia in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

Brown had 15 points in the fourth as the Celtics outscored the 76ers 34-22 in the quarter to take Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Tatum finished with 13 rebounds, and Kemba Walker chipped in 19 points. Gordon Hayward left the game in the fourth with a right ankle sprain and did not return. He is reportedly set to undergo an MRI exam.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each scored 18. The 76ers played without injured All-Star guard Ben Simmons.