Hinako Shibuno misses cut in Scotland ahead of Women's British Open title defense

Hinako Shibuno hit a hurdle as she prepares to defend her Women’s British Open title, crashing out in the second round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Friday.

The 21-year-old missed the cut after following her 8-over opening round of 79 with a 6-over 77 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Her two-round total was nine shots shy of the 5-over cut line.

Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the lowest round of the week to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz.

The Aug. 13 to 16 tournament is the traditional lead-up event to the Women’s British Open, which is scheduled to tee off on Aug. 20 at Scotland’s Royal Troon Golf Club.

Shibuno lacked her usual energy for a second straight day, managing only a solitary birdie while racking up five bogeys and a double bogey.

“My shots were slightly improved (from the opening round), but I have to take responsibility for this score,” said Shibuno, who made headlines last August when she won the British Open while playing in her first tournament outside Japan.

“I want to discuss with my coach what went wrong, and practice hard in the little remaining time until next week.”

Nasa Hataoka and Haru Nomura will start the third round tied for 13th at even par.

Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot — on the 12th.

The two-time major winner is looking for her first win in nearly three years — when she gave birth to her first child, Chesnee — to take into next week’s Women’s British Open, which she won in 2013.

“I love links golf,” Lewis said. “Everyone asks what my favorite golf course is and I say anything in Scotland. I love how creative you can be.”

Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the first round, and is also 5-under par overall.

Jennifer Song was a stroke behind after a 70, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan a further shot back after 71s.

Danielle Kang is bidding for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour, after back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks, and the American is even par after two rounds of 71.

If Kang takes the title this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the tour.