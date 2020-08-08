Rui Hachimura scores 23 in loss as Wizards fall out of playoff contention

Rookie Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 23 points on Friday but could not rescue the Washington Wizards from a 118-107 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans that ended their hopes of reaching the NBA playoffs.

Hachimura, the Wizards’ 2019 first-round pick, hit a three-pointer in the first minute of the game before connecting on his next three field-goal attempts on the way to a 15-point first half.

The 22-year-old, who reached double figures for the first time in four games, also added six rebounds.

Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown added 22 and 20, respectively, but the Wizards could not hang on to a lead which had been as much as nine points.

The defeat was the final nail in the coffin for the 10th-place Wizards’ playoff aspirations, having lost all five of their games since the NBA’s restart at the Disney-owned ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida.

With three games remaining, the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is out of reach.

“I was determined to be aggressive on both offense and defense from the start,” Hachimura said. “I’ll do everything I can to win at least a game and end my rookie season on a high.”

The first pick in last year’s draft, Zion Williamson, did not play.

The Pelicans continued their practice of holding him out of the second game of back-to-backs, as they did before the hiatus while managing his recovery from a right meniscus tear. Williamson also left the team three weeks ago to attend to a family medical matter, which has affected his conditioning.

Without him, the Pelicans still shot 48 percent. New Orleans is 2-1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis in the West and 1-1/2 games behind ninth-place Portland with three games remaining. To force a play-in, a team must be in ninth place and within four games of the eighth-place team.

“I feel like today, man, we played desperate,” Holiday said. “We were aggressive today, which was awesome.”

The Pelicans were coming off a 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday, so better defense was a focal point.

“We did a much, much better job of keeping the ball out of the paint, and then we did a much better job of challenging shots,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “Overall, I thought we were much, much better defensively.”

Grizzlies 121, Thunder 92

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, and Memphis claimed its first win since the restart.

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Ja Morant had 19 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis’s Yuta Watanabe saw his first action in the bubble, scoring four points and grabbing a rebound in four minutes on the floor,