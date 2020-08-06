Japan, Fiji to join Six Nations squads for eight-team tournament

Six Nations organizers announced plans for an eight-team tournament to replace the canceled November tests on Wednesday.

Sources have told AFP that Japan, the 2019 Rugby World Cup host, and Fiji will be part of two four-team pools before a final playoff round in December.

“We are currently finalizing match schedules, operational details including venues as well as commercial arrangements. Further announcements relating to this competition are expected to be made later this month,” a statement said.

The southern hemisphere sides South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina are unable to travel north due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, they are expected to compete in a rescheduled Rugby Championship in December with all games to be played in New Zealand.

The schedule for the remaining matches in this year’s coronavirus-disrupted Six Nations was also revealed.

Ireland will host Italy in Dublin on Oct. 24, before the final round is completed on Oct. 31 with Wales vs. Scotland, Italy vs. England in Rome, and France vs. Ireland in Paris.

Wales is still looking for a home venue as Principality Stadium was still being used as a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

England tops the standings ahead of France on points difference.

The six outstanding women’s matches will be played over the weekends of Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Dec. 5.

The under-20 tournament, with three matches postponed, was abandoned without a champion.

“We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course,” organizers said in a statement.