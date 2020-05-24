Genki Haraguchi scores fifth goal of season for Hannover

Genki Haraguchi struck his fifth goal of the season on Saturday to help Hannover to a 4-2 away win over Osnabruck in the German second division.

In the club’s first game after a prolonged coronavirus-enforced shutdown, the Japanese midfielder capped his team’s comeback when he scored 40 minutes into the second half, five minutes after substitute Marvin Ducksch scored his second to give Hannover a 3-2 lead.

Ducksch netted a penalty to make it 2-2 for Hannover, which was scheduled to host Dynamo Dresden on May 17 before the club’s planned return was put on hold when two Dresden players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The match was canceled and the entire Dresden squad was forced into quarantine.