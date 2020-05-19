Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt becomes father for first time

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett, reports said Monday.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed in a congratulatory tweet on Monday.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl," Holness tweeted.

Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, confirmed Bennett was expecting a daughter in an Instagram video in March, jokingly warning any future suitors to steer clear of his daughter.

"Any man! Any boy! Don't play with me!" the eight-time Olympic gold medalist quipped.

But the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) had previously said he would advise his future children against following in his footsteps.

"That’s going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it. But initially I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it," the 33-year-old said during the weekend of Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

An 11-time world champion, Bolt retired after the 2017 world championships in London where he suffered a hamstring injury in the final race of his career.