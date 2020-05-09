British and Irish Lions still hoping to face Japan at home in 2021

The British and Irish Lions are still planning on playing a rare home test next year against Japan, The Times reported Friday.

The Lions are already scheduled for an eight-match tour of South Africa, and if a home test against Japan does occur in June 2021, it will be the Lions’ first home test since they played Argentina in 2005.

Japan defeated Ireland and Scotland last autumn in reaching the quarterfinals of Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. The report described the 2019 World Cup as being more valuable, in terms of sponsorship, than the 2015 World Cup staged in England.