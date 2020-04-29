Former Suntory boss Keisuke Sawaki to coach Canon Eagles: sources

Canon Eagles have reached a basic agreement with former Suntory Sungoliath coach Keisuke Sawaki, sources close to the team revealed Wednesday.

Sawaki, 45, replaces former Springboks coach Allister Coetzee, who stepped down at the end of the coronavirus-shortened season.

A former Japan international who was part of the Brave Blossoms' coaching staff at the 2015 World Cup, Sawaki took over at Suntory in 2016, after having previously been an assistant coach, and led the team to two consecutive league titles before stepping down at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Akita Prefecture native is currently coaching coordinator for the Sunwolves, Japan's Super Rugby franchise, and plans to adjust his role accordingly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan Rugby Top League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season in late March after six rounds. Canon finished with three wins and three losses.