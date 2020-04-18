Dan Carter's brief time in Japanese rugby ends with Top League cancellation

All Blacks great Dan Carter bid his fans in Japan a subtle farewell on Friday, praising his brief time with Kobe Kobelco Steelers following the cancellation of the Japan Rugby Top League season.

The 38-year-old Carter, a three-time World Rugby player of the year, joined the Steelers for the 2018-2019 season, when the club won the league championship. This year's campaign, which was delayed to give players a break following Rugby World Cup 2019, was cut short after only six rounds were played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know it (canceling the season) is the right decision with what the world is going through at the moment but I would have loved to try and help my @kobelcosteelers_official family win another top league, and I'm gutted I can't do this," he wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank the club, fans and my teammates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played."