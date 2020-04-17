UEFA considering plan to hold Champions League final in late August

UEFA, European soccer's governing body, is hoping the Champions League final can be played at the end of August in Istanbul, three months after the competition's showpiece was due to be staged.

The aim is to play the final on Aug. 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, a person familiar with the planning said Thursday.

However, the person said that date was only feasible if European leagues are able to resume playing around July or August — an aspiration set out by UEFA in a letter sent to clubs and national associations two weeks ago.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans ahead of next week’s UEFA talks.

Any planning to resume competitions is still only aspirational as large parts of Europe remain in lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Sport was largely shut down across the continent a month ago as governments banned mass gatherings.

The Champions League final was originally scheduled for May 30 before being postponed by UEFA on March 23.

The plan would be for the Champions League and Europa League to resume after they are back up and running, having been suspended during the round of 16.

UEFA will discuss scenarios around completing the season and staging the Champions League final when it holds calls with national associations Tuesday and its executive committee Thursday.

No leading European league has set a date for when it plans to resume. UEFA has told all leagues not to prematurely end the season, as that could put their teams' qualification for next season's European competitions in jeopardy.