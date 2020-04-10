Back in training, Bayern's Kingsley Coman hopes to complete season

German first-division clubs clubs returned to training earlier this week after almost a month off due to the COVID-19 outbreak and while the players are still being kept at a safe distance from each other, Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is just happy to be back.

Squads have been split into small groups or even pairs under strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected over 110,000 and killed more than 2,000 people in Germany.

"We had not touched a ball on a football pitch for almost a month and even if we're split in small groups it's a pleasure to play again and step onto a field that has goals," the France international told Eurosport on Friday.

"We're doing technical work, at a safe distance from each other. It's a bit like the end of the close season when you resume training individually."

Despite the resumption of training the German Football League (DFL) made it clear last week it was not known if or when the season would resume.

The season has been suspended until at least April 30 with the DFL due to meet next Friday to decide the next step.

Coman said he hoped all the effort the players had put in would not go to waste.

"We work, we work, and I hope we can finish the season otherwise all that work will have been for nothing," he said.

Bayern had a four-point lead with nine matches remaining when the season was halted.